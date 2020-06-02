Thomas “Tom” Targett (1949-2020)

RANGELEY - Thomas “Tom” Targett, 71, of Rangeley, passed away suddenly from natural causes on Wednesday May 27, 2020. He was born in Rangeley on May 21, 1949 and resided there until he joined the United States Army in 1967. After a tour in Vietnam, as part of the Army Security Agency, Tom returned to Maine where he began his career as a union ironworker as a member of Local 496, working on many of the buildings in Southern Maine. Tom loved to point out to his family the many buildings he had worked on. After 30 years Tom stepped back from construction, and became the President, and apprentice coordinator of the Ironworker Union, Local 496. At the age of 53 Tom went back to college to complete his bachelor’s degree, at the National Labor College. Tom retired from Local 496 in 2003. Tom was an avid skier, and for many years you could find him on the slopes of Saddleback, teaching children and adults alike as a ski instructor. Tom spent many years volunteering for Maine Adaptive, at Sunday River. After Tom’s retirement, his dedication to volunteering, love for dogs, and being a Veteran, himself led him to starting a Portland chapter of Pets for Vets. As director from 2013-2018, Tom helped match veterans with rescue dogs as companions. In 2018, Tom and his wife, Mary Etta moved back to their hometown of Rangeley. Tom took up the sport of curling in the winter of 2019, and helped his team win the Rangeley Curling Club Championship. Tom loved and lived life to the fullest, quoting Louie Armstrong “And I Think to Myself What a Wonderful World”.

He is survived by his wife and the love of his life, Mary Etta Ross-Targett; daughter Martina Garifine of NJ; his sister Heather Targett of ME, Mary Margaret Bryant (Rolfe) of ME, Debbie Haley of ME, Kenneth Haley (Amber) of ME, Louise Padham (Richie) of ME, and James Haley (Linda) of ME; his many nieces and nephews; and his loving dogs Kelley and Oskar. Tom was predeceased by his parents Robert and Irene Targett; his brother David Targett; and his beloved dogs Dickens and Brady.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of Tom’s life will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Tom’s name to Service Dog Strong: 10 Stacy’s Way, Denmark, ME 04022 or the Rangeley Curling Club: P.O. Box 845, Rangeley, ME 04970. Please share your memories with Tom’s family in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and Celebration Services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel of Farmington.