Thornton Craig Collins (1931-2019)

AUBURN – Thornton Craig Collins, 88, of Farmington, died Saturday morning at the Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, Hospice House in Auburn.

He was born in Rangeley, March 14, 1931, a son of Truman and Florence Burnell Taylor.

He worked in the woods for many years and enjoyed watching baseball, football, golf, and the Price is Right.

He is survived by a brother, Lloyd Taylor of Farmington and several nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel of Farmington.

