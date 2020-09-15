Timothy David Soule (1964-2020)

SKOWHEGAN - Timothy David Soule, 55, died unexpectedly at his home in Skowhegan on September 1st, 2020.

He was born on September 20, 1964, in Muskegon, Michigan, the son of E. Gerald and Beverly A. (Raye) Soule. In 1976, his family moved from Muskegon to Norridgewock. Tim graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 1982, and graduated from Washington County Vocational Technical Institute in 1983.

Tim loved his family. Growing up, he loved visits to Eastport to stay with his grandparents, spend time with his Down East relatives, go mackerel fishing on the breakwater, and walk the sand beach at Bucknam Head. As an adult, he was a fan of NASCAR and all kinds of racing, especially watching his boys race their dirt bikes. He enjoyed campfires, fishing, old cars and motorcycles. He also had a great love for animals – especially dogs and cats – and they loved him back.

He worked at Madison Paper for 17 years and then as a tow truck driver. He loved helping people and his community, serving as an EMT, part-time police officer and volunteer firefighter.

He is survived by two sons, Geoffrey Soule and girlfriend Morgan Saunders, of Whitefield, and Drew Soule and his wife Krysta, of Vienna; two grandchildren, Wesley and Hayden Raye Soule, of Vienna; one brother, G. Gregory Soule and his wife Callie of Skowhegan; one niece, Corrin Soule of Portland; two nephews, L. Nicholas Lowe, of Panama City Beach, FL, and Christopher Lowe, of Racine, WI; 5 great-nieces and nephews; Nephews Josh Bilodeau of Standish; Joey and Aaron Dufour of Skowhegan and many loving cousins. He is also survived by his friend and former wife of 27 years, Pamela (Bilodeau) Soule, of Norridgewock, and two very special friends Pete Turcotte, of Anson and Joey Means, of Charlotte. Tim was predeceased by his beloved parents and sister, Lori A. (Soule) Lowe.

Tim will be remembered for his contagious smile, witty sense of humor and loving personality. He will be loved and missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

A graveside service will be held, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00 am at East Skowhegan Cemetery, Oak Pond Road, Skowhegan.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Timothy’s memory to the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.