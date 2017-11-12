WILTON - Timothy "Tim" Robert Goodwin, 52, of Weld Street, joined his parents unexpectedly Wednesday evening, following a tragic accident while collecting firewood at his home.

He was born in Farmington, March 11, 1965, a son of Robert and Methel (Atwood) Goodwin. He was born on his brothers 5th birthday, a fact that Tim liked to share especially after his son was born on his own 29th birthday.

Growing up he enjoyed many camping trips with his family and was very proud of the various places he lived. He liked history and was always ready to recite the Gettysburg Address, which he learned while living in Gettysburg, PA.

He was a graduate of Mt. Blue High School in Farmington where he participated in baseball, football and wrestling. Following high school, Tim established his skills as a first-rate pipefitter before injuries forced him to pursue other work. He was always a hardworking “Jack-of-all Trades” and had little time for idle hands. He was meticulous at everything he did, with a great attention to detail that was applied to every job he performed. As a loving husband, father and grandfather, he dedicated himself to providing for his family and worked tirelessly transforming his homestead. This was especially apparent by the wood fired hot water boiler he fashioned with friends to heat the family’s swimming pool; making swimming for Mother’s Day a family tradition. Though he may have thrown the holiday pies out too soon or timed the lawn mowing just as guests arrived for the Blueberry Festival, Tim loved his home being filled with family and friends; they were welcomed to stop by anytime and stay for as long as they wanted.

Tim enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was hunting, fishing, camping, snowmobiling, or just puttering around his house on one of many continuous projects ... and ended every day with an ice cream cone.

He was a man of few words, but those that he spoke were always kind, respectful, and true. His strong work ethic, honesty and integrity will live forever through his children.

Tim is survived by his wife, Stephanie Hopkins of Wilton; Children, Katie Averill and partner William Hastings, Lucas Hopkins-Goodwin, Sara Moore and husband Kevin Moore, and Hanna Fochler and husband Andrew Fochler; Grandchildren Brooklyn and Arizona Averill; siblings Anthony Goodwin and wife Janice, Candy Goodwin, Andrew Goodwin and wife Kathleen; mother-in-law Diane Hopkins; brother in laws David Hopkins and Don (Skip) Hopkins and partner Patty Barth, sister in laws Kimberly Mazzaferrro and Tracy Dawn Thibodeau; and many nieces and nephews.

Tim was predeceased by his parents Robert and Methel Goodwin and his forever faithful dog LadyBird who passed just a day before her master.

Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington on Wednesday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. where informal words of remembrance will start at 6 p.m. Immediately following, the family invites all those who wish, to gather (location to be announced at the Remembrance Center and through social media) for food, refreshments and further celebration of Tim’s life. Private family interment will be at the East Wilton Cemetery.

The family asks that condolences and memories be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com where a memorial video will be available on Wednesday. The family would like to thank everyone who has helped them throughout this time of loss. A GoFundMe page has been started to help defer expenses.