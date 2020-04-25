Toby L. Purington (1952-2020)

NEW SHARON – Toby L. “Pep” Purington, 68, of Chesterville, died peacefully at home with his daughter by his side in the evening of Monday, April 20, 2020 after a treasured day spent sharing memories with his grandkids.

He was born on Jan. 7, 1952, in Farmington, to Henry “Gus” and Alice (Cushman) Purington. He attended Mt. Blue High School and graduated with the class of 1970. He worked in construction and spent many years in the Midwest and Southern regions working as a General Foreman for Fluor Daniel Construction Company. He later returned home to do finish carpentry work.

He was a simple man that didn’t care for materialistic things. He was most happy when in a pair of faded blue jeans with a racing ball cap and among his friends with a cold beer. Those that knew him best knew that he was a caring and generous person that would give the last dollar in his pocket to someone in need. He never cared what others thought of him and had the attitude to live and let live. He loved stock car racing and in 1975 he began working with his brother-in-law, Bernie Allen, for Banjo Racing. Together they built race cars with pronounced drivers Carole Ryder and Steve Woodcock. He was always a faithful pit crew member and rarely missed a trackside brawl. Banjo Racing went on to win well over one hundred races and Bernie fondly remembers one winter where they built eight race cars together. In addition to Saturday races at Oxford Plains Speedway, he spent Sundays tuning into NASCAR.

He relished time spent with his friends playing pool in dive-bars and private social clubs around the country. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed angling a nice brook trout. He had his share of run-ins with both the wardens and the law but always made the best of it. He valued his time spent with his three grandchildren teaching them to hunt, fish, and drive off the beaten path. Sometimes this included them at the wheel and other times them on the roof. His grandchildren have fond memories of their excursions together and promised him before he passed that they would share these memories and adventures with his great-granddaughters, including teaching them the most important thing- “don’t tell your mother”.

Toby is survived by his beloved daughter, Tarsha and husband Bob Adams of New Sharon; granddaughter, Kelsea Pinkham and husband Jennings of Farmington; grandson, Cody Adams and partner Danielle Saulnier of Mercer; grandson, Dawson Adams of New Sharon; and great-granddaughters, Kinley Pinkham, and Macy and Gracelynn Adams. Additionally, he leaves behind his two sisters, Lila Yates and husband Max of Vienna, and Deborah Purington of Chesterville– who lovingly called him “Tobo”. Also, survived by two brothers, Errol Purington of Wilton; and his baby brother, Jan Purington and wife Deborah of Tennessee, who he forever shared a special bond with. He also was blessed with many nieces and nephews that he was very fond of. He is predeceased by his loving parents; his sister, Belle Hurd and her husband, Ron; brother, Larry Purington and his wife Aline; and sisters, Tracy, Lorelei, Naomi, and baby girl who were all called home early on in life.

The family plans to celebrate his life and have a graveside service at a later date when his brother is home.

