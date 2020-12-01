Tracy L. Gilmore (1960-2020)

SALEM TOWNSHIP - Tracy L. Gilmore, 60, of Salem Twp. passed peacefully at home November 26, 2020. Tracy was born Oct. 21, 1960 in Farmington, to Meldon and Regina (Douglass) Gilmore. She was raised in Kingfield, and graduated from Mt. Abram High School. As a child she was smitten with her Daddy, always helping and following him to his projects and work. She grew up to be a tom-boy, active in sports, and helping with the animals and chores at home. She raised her family in the same areas, always having a strong love for her community. She knew and liked everyone, and they her.

Tracy loved spending time with her family, her friends, and especially her children and grandchildren. With her husband she enjoyed traveling to new places, 4 wheeler rides on the local trails, and taking trips to coastal Maine. She was an avid reader and loved to play board games with her family. She especially loved family camping trips and having everyone together for any holiday or birthday gathering.

Tracy is survived by her husband, Philip Haines, her parents, Meldon & Regina Gilmore, her sons, Daniel Gilmore and Jonah Mitchell, her daughter, Amber Breguet and her spouse Brian, her step-daughter, Ayla Haines and her spouse Rodney Stanley, her brother Wendel Gilmore and his wife, Dawn, her nephews, Allen and Jared Gilmore and her niece Annabel Gilmore. Ten grandchildren: Jenna, Caleb, Giovanna, Henry, Payton, Brennan, Brady, Myles, Eloise, and Lorelei. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

The family will host a graveside memorial service Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:00PM at the Freeman Ridge Cemetery. Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A kind word may be left in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com