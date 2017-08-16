Travis C. Fenwick (1934-2017)

BELMONT - Travis C. Fenwick has gone to be with God and the angels after recently being diagnosed with colon cancer.

He was born in Belfast, Maine on April 21, 1934 to Grafton and Charlotte Fenwick. Travis was the first of eight children.

Travis served four years in the U.S. Navy aboard the Franklin D. Roosevelt stationed at Norfolk, Virginia.

He was very fond of the game of golf and played it for over 50 years and became very good at it. He also loved doing woodworking projects for family and friends. He also was pretty crafty at cribbage with his cousin “Neet”.

Travis will never be forgotten. He was an excellent machinist in the manufacturing trade world. Many sewing machines were repaired by his hands thru the years. He also taught himself how to build and repair computers.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Elaine, also daughters Vickie Sarmina of Virginia, Felecia Littleton of Delaware, Denese Hodge of Maine and son Micah of Belmont. Also his 10 grandchildren, one of which was his "Punkin," Danasha Fenwick, and four great grandchildren. Also brothers, Ted of Florida, Talma of MO, Terry of Texas and Tellis of Kingfield. He is survived by many cousins and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers Earl and Dalma and sister Joan.

Graveside services will be held at Morrill Village Cemetery on Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. Gathering at Belmont Community Center will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Riposta Funeral Home, 182 Waldo Avenue, Belfast. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ripostafh.com.