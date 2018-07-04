Troy Lee Chase (1972-2018)

On July 1, 2018 Troy earned his wings.

Troy was born Sept. 24, 1972 in Rumford, the son of Prudence Brown and Dwain Chase. At the age of 2, he started pulling and showing oxen at fairs around the state. It was one of his passions that he had passed onto his daughter, Hannah. This instilled a love of all animals.

Troy graduated from Gardiner Area High School in 1991. His dream was to become a truck driver, he fulfilled that dream by owning his own Peterbilt. Troy was good at fixing anything and always willing to lend a hand.

Troy had many friends and made friends wherever he went. His one special friend was DJ Guillemette otherwise known as "Gizmo." He was always there for him. Seeing each other everyday since early childhood. DJ made a promise to Troy that he would always watch over Troy's "Baby Girl."

Troy is survived by the sunshine of his life, his daughter Hannah Prudence Chase, his mother and dad Prudy and David Brown all of Pittston. His father Dwain Chase of Wilton. Sisters Angela Brown and Tammy Chase. Step-children Casey Harrison, Justin Chadbourne and Brooke Chadbourne. Step-grandchildren Katy and Samantha Haskell, and Camryn and Taylor Chadbourne. He is also survived by many cousins, aunts and uncles.

Per Troy's request there will be no funeral, instead a celebration of his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to assist Hannah with furthering her education.