Troy Lee Chase (1972-2018)

On July 1, 2018, Troy Lee Chase earned his wings. Troy was born Sept. 24, 1972 in Rumford, the son of Prudence Brown and Dwain Chase.

At the age of 2, he started pulling and showing oxen at fairs around the state. This instilled a love of all animals.

Troy graduated from Gardiner Area High School in 1991. His dream was to become a truck driver, he fulfilled that dream by owning his own Peterbilt. Troy was good at fixing anything and always willing to lend a hand. Troy had many friends and made friends wherever he went.

Troy is survived by daughter Hannah Prudence Chase, his mother and Prudy and David Brown all of Pittston. His father Dwain Chase of Wilton. Sisters Tanya and husband Patrick Chadwick, Angela Brown and Tammy Chase. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Per Troy's request there will be no funeral, instead a celebration of his life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to assist Hannah with furthering her education. Hannah Chase; 443 Nash Rd.; Pittston, ME 04345.