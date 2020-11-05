Ty Lee Thompson (1961-2020)

RANGELEY - Ty Lee Thompson, 59, of Rangeley, died early Friday morning at his home in Rangeley. He was born in Farmington, January 30, 1961, a son of Donald William and Annabelle Elaine (Collins) Thompson and was a 1979 graduate of Rangeley High School. Ty was a Registered Maine Guide and worked with A-1 Builders in the Rangeley area for many years. He most recently had been a caretaker at Niboban Sporting Camps in Rangeley. He was a fan of the New England Patriots and loved fishing, hunting, collecting firearms, and was a fan of Nascar, especially Danika Patrick.

He is survived by his mother of Arizona; daughter, Brittany Belisle and her children, Charlie and Cameron of Alabama; sisters, Karen Gaudette and her husband, Robert of CO and Sharon Searles and her husband, Leland of Jay; brother, Lyle Thompson and wife Verna of FL; nieces, Tamarah Gaudette and Christina Blodgett; nephew, Robert Gaudette; special friends, whom he looked at like daughters, Heather Huntley and Ashter Mercer; and close relatives, Ryan Thompson and Eddie Collins, Jr. A Celebration of his Life will be held in early December.

Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.