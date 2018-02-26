Vance C. Brown (1946-2018)

CLINTON - Vance C. Brown, 71, passed away peacefully on Wednesday Feb. 21, 2018, surrounded by his family. He was born June 3, 1946 in St. Stephens, New Brunswick, Canada, the son of Ernest Clayton and Mary Annie (Bishop) Brown.

He grew up and attended schools in Perry and Machias and graduated from the University of Maine Machias in 1969 with a Bachelor’s Degree. Then continued his education and graduated from the University of Maine Orono in 1976 with a Master’s Degree. He was employed for 33 years at the Frankfort Elementary School as a 5th grade teacher where he loved and was beloved by his many students over the years. He was honored with the 1993 Outstanding Teacher of American History by the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Vance was known by many names including Mr. Brown, Derby, Cap, and Fancy Pants among others, but the two most important names to him were Dad and Grampy. He was an avid outdoorsman, loving hunting and fishing, a teacher, a distance runner, a photographer, an artist, a writer, a civil war reenactor, a train robber, a pirate, and a rat rod guy. He loved Labrador Retrievers and always had a dog by his side. He had many interests and always tried to explore them with his family and friends. He lived a long, full life and will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his life partner, Cindy Laforge; son, Ben Brown; daughter, Beth Mitchell and husband Joe; step-daughter, Andrea Howe and husband Bob; grandchildren, Clayton and Tyler Brown, Logan, Lillie, and Sam Mitchell, and Wyatt Howe; former wife and mother of his two children, Martha Brown and special friends Bonnie and Al Dyer.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Vance’s memory to North Perry United Methodist Church, PO Box 145, Perry, ME 04667

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.