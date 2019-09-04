Vance Toth (1964-2019)

SMITHFIELD - Vance Toth, 55, lost his 7-year battle with cancer on Aug. 31, 2019. He passed away at home in the early morning with his wife by his side.

Vance was born in 1964 to the parents of Edward and Josephine (Stockford) Toth in Willimantic, Conn.

He was a graduate of Skowhegan Area High School and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Maine at Farmington. He had many jobs over the years including working as a Media Technician at UMF, LL Bean sales, Johnny’s Selected Seeds Commercial Sales and two area cinemas.

Vance enjoyed gourmet cooking, watching classic films and old tv shows, collecting vintage books, and spending time with his family. His greatest pride in his life was his son, Jeremy. He was thankful to be able to see Jeremy graduate from high school, turn 18 and begin his college experience.

Vance is survived by his wife, Heather, and son, Jeremy, and many in-laws and their families. Vance was predeceased by both parents.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Alfond Cancer Center, Maine General Hospital in Augusta and Maine General Hospice for all their help. Special thanks as well to dear friends Judy Cassidy and Angela Towle.

At Vance’s request, there will be no services. There will be a memorial gathering of family and close friends at a future date. Those wishing to make donations, please donate to a favorite charity in Vance’s name.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.