Vanora M. Drake (1936-2018)

FARMINGTON - Vanora M. Drake, 82, passed away on June 17, 2018 at her home in Farmington, surrounded by her family.

She was born in June of 1936 to Elton and Dorothy Powers. Vanora attended local schools in Farmington, including “The Little Red Schoolhouse”. She was an active member of the local congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Farmington. Vanora enjoyed teaching others the truths of the Bible. For those who knew her will remember her love for being outdoors and how she enjoyed her veggie and flower gardens. It was often said that she could hear the grass grow, just waiting for an excuse to mow her lawn. Vanora was a wonderful compliment to her husband, Harold. They worked together in leaving a pattern regarding; hard work ethics, strong love of family, and the ability to face highs and lows of life with dignity, love and respect. Their self-sacrificing spirit, which was felt by many, leaves an example that we have learned from and appreciate. She will be GREATLY MISSED.

Vanora is survived by; her daughters, Dolores and husband Curtis, Audrey and husband Steve; her son, Nathan; nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by; her loving husband, Harold; parents, Elton and Dorothy Powers; son, Douglas Drake; granddaughter Missy; and sister, Jackie Grant.

Donations in Vanora’s memory may be made to the Disaster Relief at Donate.JW.ORG

A service will be held on Sunday, July 1, 2018 at 2 pm, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 266 Fairbanks Road, in Farmington. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.