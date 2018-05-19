Vaughan Harrison Stevens, Jr. (1943-2018)

AUGUSTA - Vaughan Harrison Stevens, Jr., 74, passed away May 14, 2018 at Glenridge Living Community in Augusta. He was born September 15, 1943 in Augusta, the son of Vaughan H. Sr. and Geneva (Crocker) Stevens.

He was educated in local schools and graduated from Cony High School in 1963, then continued his education at Thomas College and graduated in 1968. He was employed for many years in heavy equipment sales.

Vaughan spent much of his life laughing from his belly and what a great laugh it was! What a wonderfully full life he lived driving all over creation for work, or a game, or a race and searching for just the right car part for a project of his own or a friend. Our Dad was one of the good guys who fought the good fight; all that crossed his path were fortunate to have made a new friend! He always said he “never worked a day in his life”… that is certainly something to celebrate.

He is survived by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and the rest of you who made up his special gang, including his beloved cat, Momma.

At his request, there will be no visitation hours or funeral service. Celebrate Vaughan’s friendship by burning a little rubber, or coach a youth sport or throw back a rum and coke and dance around the floor to some good blues...all of those will get you a “thumbs up” from Heaven!

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Vaughan’s memory to Gassah Guys Racing Organization, c/o Sally Joy, 22 Smithfield Drive, Machais, ME 04654.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.