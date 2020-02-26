Veneine Irene (Magoon) Stadig (1926-2020)

HARMONY - Veneine Irene (Magoon) Stadig, 93, passed away peacefully Feb. 21, 2020, at Cedar Ridge Rehabilitation & Living Center in Skowhegan. Born Sept. 29, 1926, in Harmony, Maine to Linwood G. and Audrey (West) Magoon, she grew up on the family farm and graduated from Harmony High School in 1943 as valedictorian of her class.

Veneine married Norman E. Stadig, originally of St. Francis, ME, on April 10, 1948, in Grand Falls, NB. They had many adventures during their 71 years of marriage including float-plane fishing trips, several drives to Alaska and to other states for reunions with Norman's Army Air Force company, as well as exploring Maine by car, boat, and plane. With Harmony as home base, Norman’s work in the woods and construction industries took them all over the state of Maine and beyond. Veneine enjoyed gardening, sewing, drawing, animals, nature, and spending time with family. Veneine was an active volunteer at Harmony School during their daughters' school years, including being president of the PTA for a time. Her ready smile, wonderful sense of humor, and willingness to help will be dearly missed, and remembered by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by husband Norman Stadig of Harmony; daughters and sons-in-law Audrey Bemis and Raymond of Harmony, Norma Bogan and Kerry of Harmony, and Cheryl Fifield and Terry of Plymouth, NH; grandchildren Jason Bemis and wife Bethany of Penfield, NY, Nicholas Bogan and wife Annette of Westbrook, ME, Gregory Bogan and wife Elizabeth of Fairport, NY, Ethan Fifield of Plymouth, NH, and William Fifield and wife Robyn of Plymouth, NH; great-grandchildren Emily, Samantha, Blake, and Zachary; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Althea and Kenneth Hughes of Gakona, AK, Mabel Stadig of St. Albans, ME, and Gerald Stadig of Harmony, ME.

In accordance with her wishes, no services will be held. Friends wishing to do so may make donations in Veneine's memory to the Harmony Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Department, PO Box 3, Harmony, ME 04942.

Arrangements under the care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.