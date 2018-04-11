Vernal Edward Hight, Jr. (1945-2018)

OAKLAND - Vernal Edward Hight, Jr., 72, passed away April 4, 2018 at his home in Oakland surrounded by his family.

He was born May 11, 1945 in Hartland, the son of Vernal Edward Sr. and Shirley Elaine (Farmer) Davis, stepson of Elwin Davis.

Vernal “Jr.” was a graduate of Solon High School class of 1963 and graduated from Skowhegan Business School in 1965. On April 2, 1966, he married Barbara Burns at the Baptist Church in Madison. He was employed for over 30 years at Downeast Energy. Vernal, Jr. cherished time spent with his family and was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His grandchildren were his biggest interest.

Vernal, “Jr.” is predeceased by his mother, father, and stepfather. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara (Burns) Hight of Oakland; 3 daughters, Chandra Hight of Waterville, Sandra Hight of Fairfield, and Helen Hart (Erik Hart) of Virginia Beach, VA; 2 sons, Michael Hight (Ami-Lyn Robinson) of Waterville, Matthew Hight (Margaret Lee) of Waterville; brother, Frances “Jimmy” Hight (Nancy Hight) of Corinna; 2 sisters, Betty Wing of Oakland, Joyce Perkins (Richard Perkins) of Waterville; 3 grandchildren, Sydney Grandmaison of Fairfield, Mackenzie and Jackson Hart of Virginia Beach, VA, and 6 step-grandchildren, Zachary and Matthew Gardner of Waterville, Patrick and Isabel-Lyn Robinson of Waterville, Cody Ouellette of Oakland and Allee Larochelle of Waterville, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks are extended to hospice care nurses and staff and to his children for their support and help.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Vernal, Jr.'s memory to the American Cancer Society, New England Division, One Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, Maine 04086-1240.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.