Vernon A. Baston Jr. (1948-2020)

STRONG - The world lost an amazing man, Vernon Allen Baston Jr. on Aug. 14, 2020, at the Colony Center in Abington, Mass., due to Parkinson’s which ended his life far too soon at the age of 72.

He was born on July 3, 1948 in Farmington, the son of Vernon, Sr. and Elsie (Sabine) Baston. Vern graduated from Strong High School in the class of 1966 and attended Andover Institute.

On March 25, 1967, he married Genelle Pulver in Strong.

He served his country in the U.S. Army from March of 1968 to October of 1969, being stationed in Vietnam from September of 1968 until his honorable discharge as a SP5 in October of 1969. Over the years, Vern worked at Parker Nichols in Portland, S.D. Warren Paper Co. in Westbrook, and at Poland Springs in Hollis as a warehouse logistics coordinator. He attended the Nazarene Church in Strong.

Vern was a hunter, a fisherman, a Husband, Father, Papa, Uncle, Friend… and the list goes on and on.

You were a better person if you were lucky enough to have known him; from the lessons learned with his willingness to teach you anything he knew, his big enormous heart and his love for all things outdoors. The world was a better place with him in it and he will be dearly missed.

Vern is survived by his wife of 53 years, Genelle Baston of Strong; two sons, David Baston and wife Heather of Carver, Mass., and Todd Baston of Unity; eight grandchildren, Shelby Baston, Taylor Baston, Morgan Bouchard, MacKenzie Baston, Samantha Baston, Alexandra Baston, Matthew Ralston and Taylor Ralston; two great granddaughters, Chloe Lane and Madelyn Lane; sister, Betty Goglia of Punta Gorda, FL; and his brother, John Baston of Strong. He was predeceased by his father, Vernon Baston Sr.; his mother, Elsie Sabine Baston; and infant son, James G. Baston.

Donations in Vern’s memory may be made to the Vernon Baston Memorial Fund, c/o Franklin Savings Bank, PO Box 825, Farmington, ME 04938.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.