Vernon Everett Worthen I (1929-2017)

MERCER - Vernon Everett Worthen I passed away on Feb. 1, 2017, surrounded by love in the home that he and his wife Jo-Ann built together.

Vernon was born on April 16, 1929, on his parents’ farm in Mercer, the first born son of George Ferdinand Worthen and Pansie Everett Worthen.

He attended Washington School in Mercer through the 8th grade, until he began to run the family farm. In January of 1956, he joined the United States Air Force where he obtained his GED from Victorville Valley High School in Victorville, Calif. He was honorably discharged as an Airman Second Class in December of 1957. He returned home to continue running the Worthen farm.

On Sept. 28, 1963, he married Jo-Ann Clement at her parents’ home in Mercer. They were best friends and sweethearts for 53 years. Together they raised three children: Sherri, Valerie and Vernon II. Vernon was a loving and caring father who was happiest when surrounded by his children and grandchildren. Vernon’s main profession was as a heavy equipment mechanic. Over the years, he was employed by; Blue Rock Industries, Dufour’s Garage, Brake Service, and Goodine’s Truck Service. He was highly regarded as one of the best heavy equipment mechanics in Maine, and his expertise ultimately took him to the position of service manager. He retired in 1994 at the age of 65.

Vernon was always a farmer at heart. When he was not tinkering on various machinery, he was planting his garden, caring for horses, haying his fields, and tending his apple trees, blueberry, raspberry and blackberry patches. Using lumber that he cut on his land, he built his dream big red barn to house his farm implements and tractor collection. In addition to his outdoor activities, he helped with chores such as washing dishes, vacuuming, and laundry which brought him notoriety on the front page of the newspaper – hanging clothes on the clothesline. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, antique tractors, beer and wine making, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, and journal writing. He attended the Mercer United Methodist Church and belonged to the Antique Tractor Club and the NRA.

Vernon is survived by; his wife, Jo-Ann Worthen of Mercer; his daughter, Sherri Christianson and husband Greg and their children Devin and Adam of Seal Cove; his daughter, Valerie Worthen and partner, Mike Poirier of Mercer and her children, Erika Ashe and husband Ken and daughter Brooke of Skowhegan, Noelle Hancock and fiancé, Dan Lightbody of Mercer, Kyle Hancock and partner Liz Rackliff of Norridgewock; his son, Vernon Worthen II and wife Cindy and their children Annie, Katie, Vernon III, and Raiden of Mercer; his brother, Jonas Worthen and wife Mellori and their son, Andrew of Mercer.

On Saturday, February 25, 2017, there will be an open house in his memory from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Mercer Community Center. A graveside committal service will be held at East Mercer Cemetery in the spring.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.