Vernon R. Hall (1942-2019)

JAY - Vernon R. Hall, 77, a resident of Lomie Rivers Road in Jay died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center following a brief stay.

He was born June 7, 1942 in Calais Maine to Edgar and Audrey (Perkins) Hall and raised by Stanley and Vivien (Perkins) Robbins.

Vernon was a lifetime member of the Lane-Dube Amvets Post #33 of Jay, and a life member of the VFW Post #3335 of Jay. He attended local schools, graduating from the University of Maine at Farmington.

In November 1987 he married Brenda Jones in Wilton.

He served in the US Navy from 1960-1964. An avid outdoorsman, he was self-employed in the lumbering business. Upon his retirement, he was a farmer, first raising pigs to more recently having a small herd of beef cattle. He was happiest working around his animals and he couldn't wait to start haying each year. He hated a rainy day - there was so much to do.

He is survived by his wife Brenda of 31 years, two sons, Vernon D. Hall of Jay and Rickey Hall of Jay, one step- daughter Nichole Pillsbury of Farmington. Brothers Edgar Hall and wife Georganna of Mississippi, Charles Hall and wife Judy of Milo, Cheyenne Hall and wife Syrinna of South Paris, Sisters Lenora Tilton of Wilton, Arline Lawless of Calais, Mary Davis of Maryland, Mildred Foster and husband Richard of Hebron, Lillian Hall and companion Frank Morse of South Paris, Faith Jones and husband Dennis of Livermore and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Vemon's life will be held at the Hall Farm in Jay on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 beginning at 2 p.m. Private family graveside service will follow the day after the celebration.

