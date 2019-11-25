Vicki Welch (1962-2019)

JAY - Vicki Welch, 57, died on Nov. 23, 2019 at CMMC in Lewiston. She was born on Jan. 22, 1962, to Lionel “Lee” and Alma “Bunny” Veilleux.

Vicki graduated from Livermore Falls High School, in the class of 1980. On Jan. 1, 1994, she married her husband Scott Welch. Vicki enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving and kind hearted wife, mother, sister, and grandmother.

Vicki is survived by her husband of 26 years, Scott Welch; two daughters, Charity Welch and significant other Denise Judkins of Wiscasset, Faith Mason and husband Brian of Jay; sister, Shirley Smith of Fayette; sister in-law, Cindy Veilleux (wife of Vicki’s brother Lee “Pinky” Veilleux) of Livermore Falls; grandchildren, Breanne Cochran, Sarah and Anthony Ridley, Mickenzy Breton, Dakota Cochran, Corbin Breton; and 3 great grandchildren, Isabel, Ivy Rose, and A.J.

She was predeceased by her parents, Lee and Alma Veilleux; brother, Lee Veilleux; nephew, Allan Lewis; and brother in-law, John Smith.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life for Vicki will be held in the spring of 2020. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.