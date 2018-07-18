Victor F. Targett, Sr. (1939-2018)

WILTON - Victor F. Targett, Sr. passed away on July 10, 2018 at the Sandy River Center in Farmington, after a long battle with dementia.

Victor was born in Flagstaff on Nov. 12, 1939 to Erwin Stoddard Targett and Annette Murray Targett.

He graduated from Rangeley High School, was honorably discharged for the Army Reserves in 1965. He went on to the plumbing trade, passing the Master Plumbers Exam in 1969, and was a member of the Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Union, Local #716 until his retirement. Victor also occasionally taught at CMVTI.

Victor’s very favorite activity was playing his guitar and singing with his family. Other hobbies included hunting, fishing woodworking, riding his Harley and boating. He very much loved his large family and looked forward to family gatherings.

Victor is survived by his wife of 33 years, Renee Clark Targett; his two brothers, David and Donald; his sister, Diane Pelkey; his sons, Kim Moore and Victor F. Targett, Jr.; his daughters, Jennifer Nutt and Jill Targett; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Victor was predeceased by his brothers, Erwin, Edwin, Hugh, Herbert-nicknamed Mike and Donald, and sisters Mildred and Dorothy.

A graveside service will be held at Flagstaff Cemetery in Eustis on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 1 p.m. A celebration of Life will follow the committal service at the Elks Lodge, 120 School Street, West Farmington, ME 04992

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Residence Council at Sandy River Center, Livermore Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938

Cremation care and Service provided by Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd, Farmington, ME 04938 Please visit www.wilesrc.com.