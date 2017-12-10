Vincent ‘Barry’ Barrows Davis Jr. (1940-2017)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Vincent “Barry” Barrows Davis Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. at the age of 77, his wife by his side.

Barry was born on July 31, 1940 in Livermore Falls to Vincent and Louise Davis.

In high school, “Tiger” to all who knew him, excelled in basketball and football, and made All-Conference soccer in college. After graduation, he enlisted and proudly served in the United States Army. He earned his BS from the University of Maine at Fort Kent in 1968. For many years, he was the EPSDT Director at RHA and Rural Group Practice and later owned and operated Mount Blue Motors before retiring to Fort Lauderdale in 2000.

He was a longtime member of the Shriner’s foundation and the American Legion. But, his most enjoyable endeavor was owning and training harness horses for over 25 years.

Predeceased by his parents, Barry is survived by Connie, his wife of 51years; son, Jim; grandchildren, Amber and Drew; siblings, Bill and Patty; and several nieces and nephews.

In celebration of his life, a memorial gathering will be held in July at the Shanty on Clearwater Lake in Industry.

The family would like to thank the Fred Hunters funeral home for the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a cancer research foundation in his memory.