Vincent Harold Lake Sr. (1942-2018)

FARMINGTON - Vincent Harold Lake Sr., 75, passed away on May 12, 2018, at his home in Farmington, surrounded by his family.

He was born on June 20, 1942, in Farmington, the son of Harold Leon Lake and Iva Dorothy (Thomas) Lake. He was educated in the schools of Farmington. Vincent served his country in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in April of 1965. On January 22, 1966, he married the love of his life and best friend, Betty Ellen Dean, in Reynoldsville, NY. Over the years, Vincent worked at Maine Dowel, University of Maine at Farmington, and NAPA Auto Parts. He attended the Mt. View Bible Church in New Vineyard. Vincent enjoyed woodworking, hunting, taking care of his lawns and gardening, watching the New England Patriots, and target practicing with his grandchildren.

Vincent is survived by; his children; Jacquelyn Lake of Farmington, Vincent Lake Jr. of Farmington, Barbara Lillian Lake of Farmington, Janette LaPlante and husband Gary of Bridgton, Sharon Lake of Farmington, and Thomas Lake of Farmington; his sisters, Shirley Beane and husband Kenneth, Linda Dwinal and husband Jim, Cynthia Bartlett and husband Ron; his brother, Arnold Lake; his grandchildren, David, Brett, Amanda, Cassee, Ellen, Tyler, Brooke, Mason, Cody and Deron; his great grandchildren, Ava, Aryona, Caden, Lance, Charlee, Jamie, Blake, Jaxon, Lily, Isabelle, Jameson, Brett Jr., and Odin. He was predeceased by his wife, Betty Ellen Lake.

In Vincent’s memory, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org

A Celebration of Life - Open House, will be held on Sunday, May 27, 2018, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Vincent’s home, 134 New Vineyard Road, Farmington, ME. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.