Viola Grace (Wimett) Giard (1922-2017)

FARMINGTON - Viola Grace (Wimett) Giard, 94, passed peacefully at Orchard Park on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

Viola was born in Bridport, VT to Edward and Sarah Grace (Gardner) Wimett on Sept. 16, 1922.

Viola was married to her late husband Wallace Giard also of Bridport, Vermont for almost 55 years. They made their home in Middlebury, VT, Scotia, NY and finally retired in Mountain Home, NC. They loved meeting people while traveling the country in their motorhome and were proud that they were able to visit all 50 states.

Viola was predeceased by her husband Wallace and her son Gary of Schenectady. She is survived by her son Richard Giard and his wife Lynda of Chesterville, ME; grandson David Giard and his wife Kate of Falmouth, ME; grandson Michael Giard and his wife Pauline of Rockland, CA; granddaughter Susan Peters and her husband Brett of Southborough, MA and six great grandchildren: Christopher, Charles, Paige, Lilah, Jack and Penn.

Viola was a member of Old South Congregational UCC Church of Farmington and Shorey Chapel Congregational UCC Church of Industry.

A memorial service is planned for later this summer at Shorey Chapel. Remembrance gifts may be given to the charity of one’s choice.

Her family invites you to share memories and condolences on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation services are in the care of the Cremation Care Division of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2&27) Farmington.