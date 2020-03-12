Violet May Marquis (1932-2020)

FARMINGTON - With great sadness, Violet May Marquis, 87, has been taken to Heaven to be with the Lord and Savior, and no longer is in pain or sickness. She passed away on March 5, 2020 at Sandy River Center in Farmington, where she had resided for the past two years.

Violet was born on Aug. 30, 1932 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Foster and Nellie (Duley) Lafountain. She was educated in the schools of Starks.

Over the years, she was a factory worker in the shoe making industry. Violet will always be remembered for her humor and quick wit. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother, greatly loved by all her family, and will be greatly missed by all. She will be singing “You Are My Sunshine” to the angels.

Violet is survived by her daughter, Darlene Taylor of Starks; brother, Richard Lafountain of Waterville; sister, Gloria Chick of Waterville; four grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Dwight Tracy; brothers, Wallace Lafountain and George Lafountain; sisters, Helen Goodrich and Dorothy Heald.

The family would like to thank all at Sandy River Center and Hospice for their care and attention, especially in the last week.

A Celebration of Life will be held later in the spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.