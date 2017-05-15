Violette M. Meader (1929-2017)

WATERVILLE - Violette M. Meader, 88, passed away May 9, 2017 at her home. She was born January 17, 1929 in Waterville, the daughter of Rosaire J. and Florida M. (Coro) Michaud.

She was educated in the schools of Waterville and graduated from Waterville High School. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church. She married Reginald C. Meader in Waterville on May 30 1953. He died February 16, 2009.

Violette is survived by her son, Scott Meader and his wife Robin Meader of Loganville, Georgia; 3 sisters, Gloria Lewis of Benton, Lorette Claire of Winslow, and Jackie Morin of Lewiston; 3 brothers, Harold “Pete” Michaud of Winslow, Van Michaud of Winslow, and Joe Michaud of Glens Falls, New York and her 3 Granddaughters. Samantha Chapman of Smithfield Maine, Jessica Wilder of Loganville Georgia and Heather Smith of Chattanooga Tennessee.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.