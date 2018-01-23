Virginia E LePage (1927-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Virginia E LePage, 90, of Skowhegan passed away peacefully at Cedar Ridge Nursing Home on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, surrounded by many loved ones.

She was born Oct. 11, 1927 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Lesile and Ida (Soule) Moody.

She graduated from Skowhegan. On June 11, 1949, she married Lionel LePage in Skowhegan, they lived a full and loving life together until his passing in 2014.

She worked in local shoe shops as a stitcher until she retired from New Balance.

Mom loved going to the Eagles Club in Skowhegan where until her passing she was the oldest living Auxiliary member and a Golden Eagle she was always proud to be a member.

Mom loved long rides to the ocean and mountains and of course Bingo, but what she loved most were the " Gatherings" where all her family and friends got together to laugh ,trade stories and of course to eat which was her favorite pastime. She was Mom and Gram to more than her own family, she was a Spitfire and she will be sorely missed but so lovingly remembered.

Mom is survived by her only living sibling Mona Stanley of Portland. Her "Boys" William (Marilyn) LePage of Knoxville, Tenn. , Bruce LePage of Skowhegan, Lee(Kelly) LePage Jr. of Hollis, Maine . Her daughter Barbara Cook and her "favorite son-in-law" Robert of Skowhegan.

Grandchildren: Jessica, Rhyu, Devon, David, Allison and Hunter LePage, Bethany (Roger) Kelly, Danielle (Shawn) Lambert, Jeremy (Susan) LePage and Virginia (Tristan) Richards.

Great grandchildren: Alex and Hannah Genness, Megan(Aaron) Maguire, Keeli and Tannor Greaves, Jacob Steward, Layla and Silas Richards, Brittany, Allysa, Lillian, Nate, Trinity, Ivy, Leo and Alivia LePage.

Great Great Grandchildren: Autumn Moody and Corbin Maguire.

Several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, her siblings Ken, Roger, Robert, Royce, Shirley and Joyce. Her husband Lee, her son Robert, her Grandson Joseph and Great Grandson Joshua.

There will be no visiting hours, there will be graveside services in the spring. There will be a gathering of family and friends at the Eagle Club on Water Street in Skowhegan at 1:00 Saturday January 27.

We like to thank Beacon Hospice and the Family would especially like to thank Cedar Ridge and every one of their staff that showed Mom so much love, kindness, compassion and patience when needed. And to all our family and friends for your support and hugs.

In Lieu of flowers anyone wishing may make a donation to Cedar Ridge Activities Program, 23 Cedar Ridge Drive, Skowhegan, Maine 04976

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.