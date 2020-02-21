Virginia E. Sayward (1936-2020)

FARMINGTON - Virginia E. Sayward, 83, of Farmington, passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2020 at Orchard Park.

She was born in Wilton, Maine, March 30, 1936 to Sidney and Beatrice Maxwell. On Dec. 20, 1959 she married her one true love, Galen R. Sayward of Farmington, Maine. Virginia was a Teacher for many years at Jay Elementary School System until her retirement in 1995. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening and playing piano. She was a devoted and loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother and Sister to her family. She was dearly loved by all. Virginia left us with beautiful memories and her love is still our guide and she will forever be in our hearts.

Virginia is survived by her husband of 60 years, Galen R. Sayward of Farmington, her son Michael and his wife Cherry Sayward of Farmington, her daughter, Deborah Maxwell of Farmington, her sisters, Barbara Taylor of Amesbury, Mass.; Anita and her husband Richard Rollins of Falmouth, Carolyn Henry of Greene, her Grandchildren, Seth and his wife Meagan Sayward-Antognoni of Gardiner, Kaylee and her spouse Patti Keil of Randolph, Thea Sayward of Boston, Mass.; Dalton and his wife Silvia Senosk of Portland, and Deaken Maxwell of Farmington, her cousin, Donald and his wife Linda Maxwell; and many Nieces, Nephews, and Great-Grandchildren and their families. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Virginia was predeceased by her eldest son, Thomas A. Sayward in 1988.

Services for Virginia will be scheduled this spring.