Virginia (Ginny) Antonia Wagner (1939-2018)

FARMINGTON - Virginia (Ginny) Antonia Wagner, 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 12:58 a.m. at the Woodlands Memory Care Center.

She was born Feb. 7, 1939 in Waterbury, Conn. to Emma Mae (Herr) Watterworth and Harold Frederick Watterworth. She attended SS Peter Paul grammar school in Waterbury, Conn. and graduated from Wilby High School in Waterbury in 1957.

Ginny is survived by her brother Donald Watterworth of Middlebury, Conn., four sisters; Carol Perugini of Waterbury, Conn.; Winifred Saginario of Watertown, Conn.; Kristine Watterworth of Preston, Conn.; and Corinne Watterworth of Southington, Conn. Two deceased brothers: Richard Watterworth of Waterbury. Conn., Feb. 19, 1935 to Jan. 18, 2013; and Harold Anthony (Joe) Watterworth of Waterbury, Conn., June 13, 1944 to Feb. 15, 1990.

Ginny’s first husband was Fabio Robert (Bob) DeFinis of Livingston, NJ; they were married on Nov. 30, 1963 and Bob passed away on March 13, 1969. They had a daughter named Elizabeth DeFinis; she was born on Sept. 27, 1964 and she passed away on Aug. 24, 1979.

Ginny remarried a second husband, Douglas (Doug) E. Wagner on November 17, 1979; Doug was born on September 10, 1934 in Madison, Maine and passed away on July 17, 2016. They were together for 37 years; their children and friends that new Ginny and Doug said they were very much in love. Together they started a support group in Birmingham Maine that continues today in their memory.

Ginny was a loving sister, mother and daughter that loved to go skiing when she was younger, was a wonderful swimmer and in the final years of her life volunteered at a soup kitchen. Ginny worked for the State of Connecticut and Doug worked for the Town of Colchester, Conn.; they lived in Hebron, Conn. They retired to the state of Maine in 2004. Doug has five children from a previous marriage; Alvin Wagner of Moosup, Conn.; Bernice Williams of Pensacola FL; Patricia Bradshaw of Corpus Christi, Texas; Barbara Wagner of Storrs, Conn.; Douglas Wagner Jr. of Colchester, Conn. In addition she is survived by nine Grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Doug’s children describe her as a very loving wife and mother for the 37 years of their marriage. Ginny and Doug were always there for the children with advice and gave them a foundation of family.

In lieu of flowers, friends and relatives that wish to make donations in Ginny’s memory; please donate to a charity of their choice. Arrangements to honor Ginny will be made in Connecticut at a later date.

