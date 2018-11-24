Virginia Lee Weems (1934-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Virginia Lee Weems, known as Ginny, or “Gram” to many passed away on Monday, November 12th, 2018 at Northern Light EMMC, in Bangor with both of her granddaughters by her side.

She was born and raised in Maryland but relocated to Maine in 1990 to enjoy her retirement with her son and family. She became well known in the area for her beautiful antique store as well as the personalized Santa Clauses’ she would make and sell each year.

Ginny was a very special soul, touching anyone and everyone she met. She would light up any room she was in with her sweet words and infectious kindness. She enjoyed antiquing (which she passed on to her granddaughters), making primitives and absolutely loved Black-Eyed Susans. Her hobbies were many, but her greatest joys were her son and 2 granddaughters, that is until she met the true love(s) of her life, her great granddaughter and eventually great grandson. They kept her young and helped her stay full of life even on the worst days. She loved them endlessly with every bit of her heart, which we know because she stopped making her pancakes for everyone else.

Ginny was predeceased by her beloved husband Wilson D. Weems Sr. as well as her father, mother and 2 sisters, all of Maryland. She is survived by her son Wilson D. Weems Jr, of Skowhegan, Granddaughter Amber Wing and husband Josiah Wing, of Madison, granddaughter Tiffany Weems, of Skowhegan, and great grandchildren Chloe Wing and Lincoln Wing of Madison.

A celebration of life service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that you please spread the kindness she showed you to someone in need and help keep her beautiful memory alive.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan.