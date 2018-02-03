Virignia Mae Swan (1931-2018)

AUBURN – Virignia Mae Swan, 86, of Rangeley, formerly of Connecticut, died early Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 17, 2018, at the Hospice House in Auburn.

She was born in Middleton, CT, July 13, 1931, a daughter of Justin J. and Mildred Isabelle (Taylor) Luther and was a Home Economics Major and 1953 graduate of Uconn. On Jan. 5, 1952, she married Leonard Swan and they made their home in Connecticut until 2003, when they relocated to Rangeley. He died Sept. 14, 2004. Mrs. Swan worked at several banks for over thirty years and had a passion for quilt making. She was an accomplished seamstresss and enjoyed crocheting and knitting.

She is survived by her children, Deborah Sokolosky and her husband, David of North Branford, CT, son, Douglas Swan and wife, Donna of East Haddam, CT, son Eric and wife, Barbara of NY, son, Scott and wife Debbie of SC, and daughter, Heidi and husband, Andrew Brackett of Rangeley; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; three sisters, Dorrie Smith and husband, Palmer of NH, Grace Tanguay and husband, Ed of CT, and Laura McClure of East Hadleim, CT; Family interment will be in CT later in the spring.

The family suggests that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in Virginia’s memory to Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice, Hospice House, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240, AHCH..org. Condolences and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.