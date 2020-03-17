Vivian Estelle Johnson Currie (1923-2020)

FARMINGTON - Vivian Estelle Johnson Currie, 96, passed away on March 14, 2020 at Pinewood Terrace.

She was born 29, 1923, the daughter of Montford and Charlotte (Ross) Johnson.

She was educated in the schools of Stratton. In 1943, Vivian married Richard Currie in Eustis and he predeceased her on November 6, 2013. For many years, she lived in New Jersey, then in Portland before moving back to Farmington Falls. Vivian enjoyed flower gardening, feeding the hummingbirds, and reading.

Vivian is survived by her children, Susan Oliver of Farmington, Sheila Dalrymple of New Jersey, Sheryl Witherell of New York, and Brian Currie of Nova Scotia. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard; son, Richard; siblings, Elloise Knowlan of Stratton, Elizabeth Cote of Stratton, and Robert Johnson of Phillips.

The family would like to thank the staff at Pinewood Terrace and Beacon Hospice for their loving care.

At Vivian’s request there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.