Vivian Etta Kennedy (1926-2018)

INDUSTRY - Vivian Etta Kennedy, 91, of Industry passed away at her home on March 12, 2018.

She was born in Freeman on July 2, 1926, the daughter of Clinton and Lulu (Huff) Brackley Jr.

She attended schools in Freeman and graduated from Strong High School Class of 1942. She married Tracy Cain on Jan. 14, 1945 who passed away in Nov. 1964. Vivian then married Roger Kennedy Dec. 26, 1965, he passed away Jan. 6, 2013.

She worked as a Nurses Aid and hospital kitchen helper from 1945-1957 then as a LPN from 1968-1985. She was a long time member of the West Mills Community Church, The Industry and Strong Extension, The Crystal Lake and Farmington Grange, West Mills Kitchen KLUB, and the Starks Progressive Club. Vivian was a cook and a nurse at the Camp at the Eastward. She enjoyed sight seeing, flower gardening, knitting, and spending time with family.

Vivian is survived by four daughters, Elizabeth Coro and husband Leo of Madison, Patricia Coro and husband Robert of Industry, Miriam Whitney and husband Jerry of Industry, and Teresa Phillips and husband Steven of Embden; son Larry R. Cain Sr. and wife Nancy of Industry; nine grandchildren, Tracy, Brenda, Jonathan, Elmer, JJ, Larry Jr., Roger, Anthony, and Danny; 15 great grandchildren; great great grandson Hunter; brother Clinton Brackley Jr.; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Vivian was predeceased by her husbands Tracy and Roger; brothers Albert Brackley and Galen Brackley; sister Lulu Mae Cook; and a granddaughter Darlene Phillips

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 16, 2018 from 5-7 p.m. at Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court Street, Farmington. A memorial service with Rev. Scott Planting officiating will be held at the funeral home Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 1 p.m. Graveside services will take place May 11, 2018 at 11:00AM at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. Those wishing may make donations in Vivian's memory to the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) Foundation, 200 East Twelfth Street, Jeffersonville, IN 47130.

Condolences may be sent for the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com