Vivian June Moffatt (1941-2020)

FARMINGTON - Vivian June Moffatt, 79, passed away on September 17, 2020 at Sandy River Center in Farmington.

She was born on June 4, 1941, in Boston, MA, daughter of Theodore and Genevieve (Dean) Mason. In her early years, Vivian was raised and educated in the Boston area. She attended Boston University for medical training that eventually led her to become a licensed EMT and she worked for the ambulance service. In 1982, Vivian moved to Phillips, Maine where she also worked for the local ambulance service. She was a member of the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Phillips. For the past 15 years, she had made her home in Farmington. She was an accomplished artist with oil and watercolor paintings, which over the years had won her many blue ribbons.

Vivian is survived by her son, John P. Moffatt IV and wife Tammy of Ashland, MA; daughter, Genevieve Moffatt of Weston, ME; and grandson, Scott Joshua Moffatt of Westford, MA.

There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04966.