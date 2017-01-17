Vivian M. Lawrence (1929-2017)

EUSTIS - Vivian Margaret Lawrence, a longtime resident of Eustis, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at her home.

Vivian was born on June 17, 1929, in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, and was predeceased by her parents, Martha and James Rhines, her husband Philip Lawrence, and her sons, David Walker and Bruce Walker.

Vivian is survived by her brother, Kenneth and Irene Rhines of Iron River, Michigan; her son Richard and his wife Shelly Walker of Defunick Springs, Florida; daughter Sharon and her husband Donald Parker Sr. of Windham; daughter in-law Brenda Walker of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; stepchildren Stephen Lawrence of Newburg; Scott and Sarah Lawrence of Gorham; Sandy and Bruce Blackmer of Brewer; her grandchildren: Scott and Stacey Walker of Georgetown, S.C.; Brent and Nicole Walker of Gray; Jennifer Ward of Pownal, Jessica Walker of Defunick Springs, Florida; Dezarae and Connie Caron of Auburn; Donald Parker Jr of Westbrook; honorary grandson Jeff Brickley of Eustis; Aaron Blackmer, Travis Blackmer, and Nicole and Joshua Noel; her great grandchildren: Sonya Walker, Brendan McNally, Brooke Walker, Brett Walker, David Walker, Angelique Walker, CJ Caron, Ethan Ward, Kyle Ward, Jacob Ward, Kyanne Fidler and great-great grandchild Noah Ward. Vivian is also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Vivian was long-time resident of Cumberland and North Yarmouth, before retiring to Eustis with her husband Philip where she supported her husband in the Kora Temple Shrine and the Masonic Lodge as well as the Stratton-Eustis Lions Club.

Vivian worked at Shaw’s in Falmouth for over 20 years before retiring. She enjoyed bowling, crafting crocheting, making rugs, quilts, loved crossword puzzles, was an avid Scrabble and Yahtzee player. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved ones. Vivian also enjoyed traveling with her husband. Vivian was a very generous person and she enjoyed being able to help others. Through the years she made numerous donations to the Shriners Hospital, Wounded Warriors, St. Jude’s, Divine Savior, Good Shephard’s Food Bank, The American Legion, local schools, The Masons, The Stratton-Eustis Lions Club, and her most gracious donation was to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington where she donated $40,000 in her late husband’s name.

Funeral services will be held Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, Main Street in Stratton. A reception will immediate following the services.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts to the Kora Temple Shrine, 11 Sabattus St, Lewiston, ME 04240 or the Stratton-Eustis Lions Club, PO Box 56 Stratton, ME 04982.

Cremation services are being cared for and provided by the Cremation Care division of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.