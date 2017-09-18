Walter A. Argraves Jr (1955-2017)

WEST FARMINGTON - Walter A. Argraves Jr, 62, passed away September 11, 2017 at his home in West Farmington.

He was born in Fort Fairfield, the son of Walter A. Sr. and Pauline (Kelley) Argraves.

He was educated in the schools of Skowhegan and graduated from the Skowhegan High School, where he played baseball, then attended KVCC in Fairfield. He was self-employed, loved selling and buying antiques and owned several auction halls. He was always searching for a bargain. He loved the game of softball and being an umpire. Walter Jr spent time with Pastor Barry and his fellowship in Skowhegan. Many times cooking in the kitchen, which he found great pride in. He enjoyed poker games, darts, golf, the Red Sox, and Patriots. He spent many years bowling on a bowling league and was known to be “the best lasagna maker ever” as well as many other dishes.

Walter is survived by 2 daughters, Jennifer Caron and partner Brian Obert of Skowhegan, Shannon Horton and husband Joshua of Madison; son, Walter Argraves III and partner Rachel Thyng of Skowhegan; 3 sisters, Carol Corson of Athens, Penda Spencer and husband Barry of Madison, Donna McClean and husband John of Ohio; 6 grandsons, Brandon Meader, Evan Caron, Stephen, Dawson and Kyle Argraves, all of Skowhegan, Jayden Horton of Madison; 2 granddaughters, Riley Jade Crocker of Madison and Mariah Meader of Skowhegan; many nieces and nephews who held a special place in his heart.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Walter's memory to American Lung Association of Maine, 122 State Street, Augusta, Maine 04330-5689.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.