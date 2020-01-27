Walter L. Hill, ‘Roy’ (1930-2020)

CHESTERVILLE - Walter L. Hill, “Roy”, 89, of Chesterville, passed away on Jan. 22, 2020 at his home.

He was born Dec. 1, 1930 in Hartford, Conn. He left Connecticut in his early childhood with his family and moved to Florida. Roy graduated high school in Orlando, Fla.

He joined the United States Marine Corps. in 1949 and was sent to serve in Korea during the war in 1951. Roy was promoted to Sargent, became a machine gun leader and received three stars on his Korean War ribbon. Upon returning from Korea he was sent to Key West and was trained as an MP Officer.

After his military career Roy joined the phone company and worked there for 10 years as a communications specialist. Next, Roy went to work for RCA as a technical representative and worked in industrial electronics all over the world, including places like Wake Island, Guam, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. Roy also worked on the Atlas (ICBM) missile project at Vanderburgh Air Force Base and then as a Field Microwave Coordinator installing microwave systems from NJ to California. Roy stayed with RCA for 12 years then moved to Maine and went to the Criminal Justice Academy. He worked for the state as a Capitol Police Officer where he retired.

While in Maine, he married Inez Goings. They were married for 43 years, she passed in 2013.

Roy had a great love for animals. He always said "if we don’t help them, who will?"

Roy is survived by his step daughter Cherry, nieces Penny, Lori, Wendy, and Linda grandchildren Kris, Mike, John and Ruth.

Interment will be at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery on the Mt. Vernon Rd. in Augusta next to Inez at a later date. Cremation care provided by Wiles Remembrance Center, Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington.

