Walter L. Smith (1936-2020)

OAKLAND - Walter L. Smith, 84, passed away on Nov. 13, 2020 at his home in Oakland.

He was born on Sept. 26, 1936 in Hartland, the son of Everett Louis and Lois Ann (Stubbs) Smith. He attended schools in Palmyra and Benton. On Nov. 16, 1957 he married Ruth Johnson in Skowhegan.

He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army until his honorable discharge. He held a number of jobs during his lifetime including mill wright, boiler attender, master oil burner technician, truck driver for Waterville Hardware, warehouse foreman, and volunteer chaplain for the hospitals. He was a member of Calvary Church of God in Oakland, Living Waters Worship Center in Ocala, Florida and Blood Bought Church in Oakland.

He enjoyed fishing, working on cars, hunting, loved animals of all kinds, and strolling through the woods talking to the Lord.

Walter is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruth (Johnson) Smith of Oakland; five daughters: Evelyn L. Beaulieu of Rangeley, Lois A. Letourneau and husband Dan of Ocala, Florida, Rhonda L. West of Oakland, Rosemarie L. Smith of Oakland, and Lisa L. Goodrich and husband Randy of Sidney; step-daughter, Jeanne Brann and husband Merle of Phillips; grandson, Aaron L Smith of Rome; sister, Alta Thomas of Leesburg, Florida; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by son, Lyle W. Smith; sister, Evis Littlefield and husband Arthur; brother, John “Jack” Smith and wife Lorraine; half-brother, Earl “Harvey” Stubbs.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Walter's memory to the American Cancer Society, New England Division, One Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, ME 04086-1240.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976