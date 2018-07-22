Walter R. Webb (1937-2018)

POLAND - Rev. Walter “Wally” Webb, 80, died on July 13, 2018 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with his wife Kay at his side.

Wally was born on October 8, 1937, in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, the son of George Thomas Webb and Ida Clara (Blakeslee) Webb. He attended school in St. Clair, PA and graduated from St. Clair High School, class of 1955. Wally worked in the shipping department at Judy Kent and took ministerial correspondence courses with the Rev. Andrew Heller, pastor of the St. Clair Primitive Methodist Church, as his mentor. From 1959 to 1961, he was pastor of the Rowes Run Primitive Methodist Church in western Pennsylvania. In 1963, he was appointed a student supply pastor for one year to the Daggett-Roseville-Jackson Center Methodist Churches. There, he met Kay Dunham and they were married in the Jackson Center Church on July 17, 1965. They moved to Catherine, NY and their daughter, Roaine Joyce, was born in Montour Falls, NY on February 13, 1967.

In July of 1967, Wally was appointed to serve the Newfield United Methodist Church and the Trumbulls Corner Community Church. In March of 1972, he was appointed to serve the Virgil and Bolsters Mills United Methodist Churches. While serving in these two appointments, he earned an Associate’s Degree from Thompkins-Courtland Community College, took the four-year United Methodist Course of Study, and was ordained a deacon in 1971.

In 1976, the Webbs moved to Maine so Wally could begin his studies at Bangor Theological Seminary. He was appointed to the Milbridge and Wyman United Methodist Churches and two years later was appointed to the O.N.E. United Methodist Parish (Orland, North Bucksport, and East Bucksport UM Churches. He served there for six years. During these years, he earned a Bachelors Degree from the University of Maine at Orono, his Master of Divinity degree from Bangor Theological Seminary, and was ordained an Elder in the United Methodist Church.

He went on to serve the United Methodist churches in Caribou, Livermore Falls, Livermore, Farmington, New Sharon, South Paris, and Minot. For ten years, he was a member of the faculty at the Pastoral Academy at Empire Grove. He was a member of the Paris Lodge, AF & AM, and served as secretary of the Lodge for several years. He was interested in photography and shopped at yard sales for old and interesting cameras. Wally was always ready with a smile and we knew there was a joke lurking in our future.

Wally is survived by; his wife of 53 years, Kay; his twin grandchildren, Karyn and Jansen Dion; his son in-law, David Dion and wife Shannon; his brother James Webb and wife Diana; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by; his parents; four sisters, Janice, Carole, Elaine and Dorothea; and his daughter, Roaine.

The family wishes to thank all those who supported and cared for Wally since his accident in 2011, which left him using a power chair for mobility at his home, the Kauphy Braique at Empire Grove in Poland, Maine.

Memorial gifts in Wally’s memory may be made to Empire Grove Campmeeting Association, c/o Kay Webb, 55 Broadway Circle, Poland, ME 04274.

On Wednesday, July 25, 2018, services will be held at 1 PM at the Empire Grove Campmeeting Chapel on the Empire Road in Poland, with Rev. Linda Campbell-Marshal officiating.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.