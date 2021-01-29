Walter Vernon Webber Jr (1942-2021)

FARMINGTON - Walter Vernon Webber Jr, 78, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on January 23, 2021, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

Walter was born on February 28, 1942 in Farmington, son of Walter and Freda Webber. He attended and graduated from Farmington High School and the University of Maine, Farmington where he attained a Bachelor of Science in Biology. Walter spent most of his career working at wood mills, as well as a long career with Sugarloaf Mountain where he enjoyed skiing on his off days. He also enjoyed fishing, bird hunting, and target shooting with his children and later in life with his two grandsons, Dominic and Nicholas. Walter was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Walter is survived by his son, Walter Webber III of Farmington; his daughter, Jennifer Gulli and husband David of Monrovia, MD; his grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Dominic, Nicholas and Sofia Gulli. He was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Margaret Peggy Webber, as well as his parents, Walter and Freda Webber. The family would like to thank Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice for their care and support. The family will be planning a small intimate service this summer-2021.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.