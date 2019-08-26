SKOWHEGAN - Walter Vivarelli, of Skowhegan passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019 at Woodlawn Nursing Home, where he had been a resident for the past two years.

He was born in northern Italy and emigrated to the Wellesley, Mass. area in 1948 to raise money for a children’s orphanage in Italy. The same year he relocated to Skowhegan where he met and married his wife, Yvette (Poulin).

Walter co-owned and operated a daycare center, Playland Nursery, for over 25 years with his wife.

He is survived by sons Paul and wife Jayn; Rinaldo and wife Nora; daughters Louise Pike; Linda Lee and husband John; Alida Brooks and husband Glen; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Yvette, and his sister Velia Corazza, who lived in Italy.

Walter was a lifelong member of both the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Benevolent Order of Elks. He loved reading, playing cards and travelling with family and friends to his homeland Italy.

At Walter’s request, funeral services will be private. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Woodlawn Nursing and Rehab Center and hospice staff for their compassion and loving care of their father in his final days.

Friends wishing may make donations in Walter’s memory to a charity of their choice.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.