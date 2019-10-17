Wanetta Magdalene Nurse (1944-2019)

FARMINGTON - Wanetta Magdalene Nurse, 75, of Farmington, died on Oct. 2, 2019 after a short illness.

Born in Wantage, England on Sept. 6, 1944, Wanetta was the eldest child of William J. Nurse and Renee O. Nurse. As the child of an American soldier and his young war bride, at age 2 Wanetta and her mother arrived in Portland. Soon after her introduction to the United States, her family moved to Vienna.

Wanetta's education began in one room school houses in Vienna: Seavy Corner School, Vienna Village School and North Vienna School. Wanetta proceeded to graduate from Farmington High School with the class of 1962. Throughout her life Wanetta continued to take every opportunity to learn, attending business classes at local colleges. In 1977, Wanetta had the honor of becoming a United States citizen.

Wanetta exhibited a strong work ethic from a young age working as a camp counselor in Readfield; traveling with her father throughout New England to sell crafts; working retail at Emery's Clothing in Farmington; HR and Administrative Assistance at Madison Paper Co. for 25 plus years; then at Franklin Memorial Hospital until her retirement.

Wanetta was a loving daughter, mother, Nana, Great Nana, Aunt, sister, niece and friend. Wanetta lived for time on the water: Parker Pond, Kennebec River and frequent visits to the Maine coast, especially Popham Beach for a day with her children, grandchildren and great granddaughter. Wanetta often kayaked and hiked accompanied by a beloved dog. She was at home in the woods, showing respect for animals, plants and the natural lure of sweet smells. Wanetta loved to travel, living in Illinois, Iowa, Upstate New York and Central Maine. She returned to England twice, once with her mother, then later to reconnect with family members. Wanetta enjoyed other trips to Arizona, Florida, The Turks, Canada and along the east coast. Other hobbies and talents were reading, swimming, cooking and sewing.

Wanetta is survived by; her three children, Irene E. Tyler (Robert) of Laconia, NH, Paula M. Withey (Doug) of New Vineyard, and Joseph W. Frederic (Melissa) of Starks; six grandchildren, Ian Tyler of Richmond, VT, Isaac Tyler of Laconia, NH, Taylor Withey of Lewiston, Courtney Withey of Bangor, William Frederic of Starks, and Amelia Frederic of Starks; one great granddaughter, Aiyana Withey of Lewiston; brothers, William Nurse of Avon and Kenneth Nurse of Wilton; her much loved Aunt Belle of Portland; aunts Velma and Thelma both of Portland; nieces, nephews and cousins. Wanetta also leaves behind former husband and friend, Dr. Paul Frederic of Starks.

Wanetta was predeceased by; her father, William Nurse; mother, Renee Nurse; and nephew, Timothy Nurse.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 from 12 noon to 4 p.m., at the Fairbanks School Community Building, 508 Fairbanks Road, Farmington, ME. Family and friends are encouraged to enjoy potluck refreshments, companionship and an opportunity to share memories.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.