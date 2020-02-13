Warren W. Viles Jr. (1925-2020)

BRIGHTON PLANTATION - Warren W. Viles Jr., 94, of Brighton Plantation, passed away on Feb. 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on July 13, 1925, in Farmington, the son of Warren, Sr. and Clara (Shaw) Viles. He attended school in Salem until the age of 12. Growing up in Salem, he worked the farm with his family, and helped to cut and peel pulp which they yarded with oxen.

In 1951, he married Hilda Elliott and together they raised seven children. Warren was a “Jack of all Trades." When he was not working on his farm, he could be found cutting lumber, running his saw mill, and tinkering. He often was called on to fix all sorts of machinery. He was a clever carpenter and enjoyed working with wood, helping to build several homes and camps for his children. He also made hundreds of wooden utensils and garden baskets, all of which he gave away. Over the past seven months, while on hospice care, he has shared his stories and love for music. He would tell how he used to sing all day and never the same song twice.

Warren is survived by his seven children, Winfield Viles of Harmony, Owen Viles and wife Doris of Moscow, Steven Viles and wife Chong of Freeman, Toni Viles of Guilford, Cheryl Perkins and husband Dan of Brighton Plantation, Linda Cates and husband Mark of Moscow, Hugh Viles and wife Vickie of Canaan; his close friend, Rosella Pinkham of New Portland; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife, Hilda; daughter, Elizabeth; and granddaughter, Amy.

The family extends a special thank you to Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice.

A Celebration of Life and Graveside Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.