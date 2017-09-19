Wayne Fred Kline (1949-2017)

SMITHFIELD - Wayne Fred Kline, 68, of Norridgewock, passed away on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, at the Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born May 14, 1949 in Hagerstown, Maryland and was the son of Fred Raymond Kline and Evelyn Frances (Corbin) Kline. He was a 1967 graduate of Smithsburg High School in Washington County, Maryland, where he married his wife Donna Jean in 1974.

Wayne was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, where he proudly and honorably served his country for twenty years from 1967 to 1987 and obtained the rank of Master Sergeant. He served several tours of duty, including Vietnam. His last tour of duty was in Minot, North Dakota.

He later moved to Norridgewock, Maine and worked as a Deputy/Transport Sergeant for the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department, where he retired after 30 years of service from 1987 to 2017.

He was well loved throughout the community from one end of the county to the other. He will be greatly missed!

Wayne loved camping, traveling and working on cars. He also loved motorcycles and was a member of the Blue Knights Chapter One of Maine.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Donna Jean Kline of Norridgewock and his three children, Veronica Robbins of Oregon, Steven Wayne Scalese Kline of Bradley, Maine, and Anthony (Tony) Wayne Kline of Auburn, Maine, as well as five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 at 12:00 Noon followed by visiting and gathering until 3 p.m. at the United Steelworkers Poulin-Turner Union Banquet Hall, 653 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976. A covered dish would be graciously accepted.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing, may make a contribution to the American Lung Association of Maine, 122 State St., Augusta, Maine, 04330-5689 or the American Cancer Society, Northern New England Region – Topsham Office, 1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, ME 04086.

Online condolences may be given here. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.