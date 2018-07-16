Wayne J. Whelan, 77

SKOWHEGAN - Wayne J. Whelan, age 77, passed away July 10, 2018 at his home. He was born October 12, 1940 in Dover-Foxcroft, the son of William B. and Thelma M (Wrye) Whelan.

He worked for many years as a self-employed floor carpenter. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy on the USS Saufley #465 from 1958 to 1961 when he was honorably discharged. Wayne and Jim enjoyed attending the Bluegrass Festival, camping at the Lobster Buoy campground in South Thomaston and visiting family in Canada. He was a member of the VFW of Skowhegan, and was a disabled Veteran belonging to the Tin Can Sailors organization.

Wayne is survived by his domestic partner of 37 years (July 27, 1979 to July 10, 2018) James Barto of Skowhegan; brothers, Ronnie and Richard; many nieces and nephews; friends, Muriel and Andy Nadeau; sister, Mary (Whelan) Kirstein; and his cat, Millie. He was predeceased by brothers, Charley and George.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Maine General Hospice for the care and support given to Wayne.

A graveside service will be held 11:00am, Friday, July 27, 2018 at the Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors in Skowhegan.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Wayne’s memory to a charity of their choice.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.