Wayne T. Dostie (1949-2018)

CLINTON - Wayne T. Dostie of Clinton ME, lost his long battle with cancer on May 7, 2018, at Inland Hospital in Waterville with his wife by his side. He was born January 14, 1949 in Waterville, the son of Arthur and Frances (Cosgrove) Dostie.

After Wayne received his GED, he served in the Marines from 1968 to 1970 until his honorable discharge. He then enjoyed a long career of logging in Montana and Maine, as well as carpentry, and at Scott paper mill and retired from Sappi after several memorable years. He enjoyed many hobbies such as pulling the “Budget Buster” around Maine with son Scott, tinkering around the house, drinking beers with the boys in the center, heater hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time at the log cabin with the Hardison and Jordans.

Wayne is survived by his best friend and love of his life, Nolly Dostie; son, Wayne Scott Dostie and fiancé Jenny Chamberlain; son, Dan Paradis; beloved grandchildren, Jasmine Dostie and boyfriend Dakota, Nathan and Nevaeh Wilson, Dylan and Logan O’Neal;14 brothers and sisters, David Dostie, Paul Martin and wife Karen, Steve Dostie and wife Roxanne, Mike Dostie, Randy Dostie and wife Darlene, Terry Dostie, Jimmy Dostie, Timmy Dostie, Brenda Sabins, Cheryl Gooch and husband Kyle, Pammy Dostie, Patty Dostie, Karen Dostie, Lori Smith and husband Brett; any wonderful nieces and nephews. Special friends and family Pat Casey and wife Jean, Lisa Robinson, Jodie Reynolds, Judy and George Reid, Mikey and Charlie Wing, Lawrence and Rhonda Robinson, the “Down East” and “Center” boys and families.

Wayne will be greatly missed by all, he will be forever in our hearts. Thank you to everyone for the love and support over the years.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Quaker Church, North Fairfield, with a Celebration of Life to follow directly after at the Fairfield VFW.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.