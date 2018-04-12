Webster R. Jordan (1923-2018)

JAY - Webster Robert Jordan, 94, died on April 9, 2018 at his home in Jay, with his wife Ruby at his side.

He was born in Skowhegan on August 22, 1923, to parents Maurice and Blanche (Davis) Jordan. At the age of five, he contracted the measles, which rendered him deaf for the remainder of his life. At age eight, his family moved to Portland so he could attend the Maine School for the Deaf. There he mastered the art of sign language and lip reading, as well as other studies, and was able to move about the “hearing world” with great ease.

Webster worked at Norwalk Shoe in North Jay for most of his employment years and could work circles around most people. He was proud of his home and spent most of his free time improving it. He was a hard- working man, who was seldom idle, into his early 90’s. He also had great love and devotion for his wife Ruby, who he was married to for 70 years.

Webster is survived by; his wife, Ruby (Horne) Jordan of Jay; his children, Gayle Newkirk and husband James of Georgetown, TX; Robert Jordan and wife Robin of Raymond, Janet Benedetto of Jay and Gorham, Terri Letourneau and husband Mark of Jay, Coleen Callagy and husband Dennis of Jay; ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. He was predeceased by; twin sons, Bruce and Brian Jordan; his parents; sister, Corrine Wills; and brother, Reed Jordan.

Donations in Webster’s memory may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018 or lls.org

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.