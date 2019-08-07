Weikko Vilio Oiva Hellgren (1947-2019)

PORTLAND - Weikko Vilio Oiva Hellgren, 71, a lifelong resident of Temple, passed away on Aug. 2, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, surrounded by family and with his life partner of 25 years, Gail Rucker, by his side.

Weikko was born Oct. 6, 1947, to the late Vilio E. V. And Bertha G. (Hemingway) Hellgren. He attended school in Temple and graduated from Farmington High School in 1965. He proudly served in the U. S.Army and did three tours of duty in Vietnam from Oct. of 1966 through May of 1969. He earned a certificate in Home Construction from Washington County Vocational Technical Institute in Calais to be a “Finnish” carpenter.

Weikko was a third generation logger and worked in the woods until his health left him. He was very proud of his Finnish heritage. When he was able, he was an avid fisherman, hunter and was a pitcher for the Temple Softball Team. He loved picking berries and fiddleheads in the hills and valleys of Temple. He built several log cabins, enjoyed four-wheeling, cribbage and poker and loved nature, all wildlife and his cats.

Weikko was a great source of story and local history. He was kindhearted and looked out for the elderly in town and always donated to local causes.

He was predeceased by his folks, his brother, Ronald Bryant; his brother-in-law, John Stetser and sister-in-law, Doreen and two cats: Slick and Bear.

He is loved by his life partner, Gail Rucker; his siblings: Viki Hellgren, Terry Stetser, Toby Hellgren and Jo-Ann Schanz and her husband, Gene, many nieces and nephews whom he was much more than an uncle to; and cousins in Finland. He had an extended family in New Jersey (the Gatto’s) and in Rhode Island (the Pysz and Pendlebury families) and his many local, loyal lifelong friends.

Weikko’s family is grateful for the compassionate care given over the years by all of the doctors and nurses at Togus VA in Augusta, Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, Maine Medical Center in Portland, Sandy River Center for Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Farmington and the nurses and rehab staff at Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. at the Temple Town Hall where a comfort reception will follow until 4 p.m. Private family graveside services will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Farmington, with military honors being provided by Camp Keyes, Augusta. Remembrance gifts may be given to either the Franklin Cty. Animal Shelter 550 Industry Rd., Farmington, Me. 04938 or to the Temple Historical Society PO Box Temple, Maine 04984. You are invited to share a kind remembrance on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington.