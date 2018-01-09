Wendell O. Scott (1926-2018)

FARMINGTON – Wendell O. Scott, 91, of Wilton died Thursday, Jan. 4, at the Pierce House in Farmington where he had made his home for the past two and a half years.

He was born in Wilton, Sept. 11, 1926, the son of Thomas P. and Carrie (Miller) Scott.

Wendell attended Wilton Academy ‘44 and graduated from the University of Maine, Orono with a degree in Civil Engineering. Scott was a veteran of the Merchant Marines and the United States Army. On Aug. 8, 1953, Wendell married Helen (Bonk) in Connecticut. He was a 61-year Master Mason of the Golden Rule Lodge of Massachusetts.

Wendell was welcomed into Helen’s large family and with each new generation has continued to celebrate holidays and traditions. He enjoyed another family reunion lobster feed this past summer in Weld. “Uncle Scotty” was celebrated as the patriarch of the family, a position that he cherished until his passing. He was a devoted grandfather who went ice skating, swimming and later enjoyed visiting with his granddaughters over a cup of Dunkin Donuts coffee.

Wendell took pride in being a leather cutter at G.H. Bass in Wilton for many years. He was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan always ready to share his knowledge of statistics. He remained active into his 80s. He hiked to the Flagstaff Hut, snowshoed on Wilson Lake, rode his mountain bike on local trails and walked from his Allen Street home to the post office regularly. In his later years Wendell enjoyed going for rides with his family members pointing out landmarks. He was predeceased by his wife, Helen, who died in March, 2001. He is survived by his sons Michael Scott and his wife, Kelly of Wilton, Richard Scott of Boston, David Scott of Burlington, Mass.; his two granddaughters, Jessie and Bailey of Wilton, and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank The Pierce House staff, Friends and residents for the care and companionship given to him.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Public graveside memorial services at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton with military honors and a memorial reception will be held in the spring with the time and date to be announced. In appreciation for the care Wendell received the family suggests that memorial donations in his memory be sent to The Pierce House, 204 Main Street, Farmington, ME 04938. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.