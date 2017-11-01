Wendy Sue Haynes (1967-2017)

FARMINGTON - Wendy Sue Haynes, 49, of Farmington passed away on Oct. 30 at Franklin Memorial Hospital. She was surrounded by her family and dear staff of LEAP.

Wendy was the daughter of Stanley and Myrna Haynes born on Christmas Eve in 1967 at Rumford Community Hospital. In her youth, she lived at home and attended the Dixfield Seventh Day Adventist Church, Peru Elementary School, Hope Training School and The Elizabeth Levinston Institute.

Wendy moved to LEAP’s Franklin Heights at the age of 18 where she resided for 16 years. She enjoyed competing in the Special Olympics, car rides, camping, boating, reading, playing cards, and music. Wendy later moved into her own home with her dear friend Irene. Her mobility certainly did not discourage her from participating in life. She was a daredevil and enjoyed amusement parks, a trip to Disney World, four wheeling, snowmobiling, and swimming. Wendy also loved the holidays and spending time with family, friends and staff.

Wendy attended the Work First community supports program in Farmington. There she participated in volunteer projects for local non-profits and reading to others at the library. She loved going to “work” and enjoying her many friends and special staff companions. Her co-workers will miss her beautiful personality, infections giggle and year-round greetings of “Merry Christmas.”

Wendy is survived by her mother and father: Myrna and Stanley Haynes of Peru. Her three siblings: Todd Haynes of Peru, Jeffrey Haynes of East Dixfield, and Heidi Haylock of Hartford. She has two nephews: Max and Seth Haynes, six nieces: Ashley, Hunter and Rayne Haynes, Erin Shea, Ruby and Jade Haylock. Four great nephews: Ryder and Pearce Haynes, Arthur and Asher White.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 by Pastor Donald Ball at 1 p.m. at Dixfield Seventh Day Adventist Church 1 Blayne St. Dixfield, ME. A social hour and light refreshments will be served afterwards.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made in Wendy’s memory to LEAP, 313 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington.

